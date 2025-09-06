Akshay Kumar to announce 200th film on 58th birthday: Report
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is set to announce his 200th film on his 58th birthday on September 9, reported Bollywood Hungama. The announcement will be a tribute to his fans, who have been instrumental in his successful career spanning over three decades. "Akshay has been working for more than three decades and has been a part of several memorable and successful films of the year," a source told the outlet.
Special occasion
'He has decided to make the announcement on special day'
The source added that the actor recently realized his next project would be his 200th film. "With his birthday also round the corner, he has decided to make the announcement on this special day," they said. His prolific career and commitment to multiple projects per year have helped him achieve the 200th milestone. The announcement will serve as a tribute to his fans who have shown immense love and support for him over the years.
Event planning
'A clearer picture on this front will become clear...'
Another source told the portal that there are talks of an event on September 9 to announce his 200th film. "A clearer picture on this front will become clear over the weekend," they added. Meanwhile, Kumar's next release is Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi and premieres this month on September 19. He also has Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3, Haiwaan, and Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline.