Has Ryan Reynolds joined 'Avengers: Doomsday?' Actor clears air
After Ryan Reynolds posted an Avengers-themed "A" on Instagram last month, fans started buzzing about Deadpool possibly showing up in "Avengers: Doomsday"—and even rumors of an off-screen feud with Robert Downey Jr., who is returning as Doctor Doom.
But at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, Reynolds cleared things up, joking about writing Easter eggs at home in his pajamas and confirming he hasn't actually been on the Avengers set.
Meanwhile, 'Avengers: Doomsday' is still in works
Even with the rumors put to rest (for now), excitement around Deadpool's future in the MCU is still going strong after "Deadpool and Wolverine."
Directed by the Russo Brothers and starring Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch, "Avengers: Doomsday" has shifted its release date from May 2026 to December 18, 2026 as part of Marvel's Phase Six lineup.