Has Ryan Reynolds joined 'Avengers: Doomsday?' Actor clears air Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

After Ryan Reynolds posted an Avengers-themed "A" on Instagram last month, fans started buzzing about Deadpool possibly showing up in "Avengers: Doomsday"—and even rumors of an off-screen feud with Robert Downey Jr., who is returning as Doctor Doom.

But at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, Reynolds cleared things up, joking about writing Easter eggs at home in his pajamas and confirming he hasn't actually been on the Avengers set.