Is Kiku Sharda leaving Kapil's show? Comedian breaks silence

Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda has finally quashed rumors of his exit from Netflix 's The Great Indian Kapil Show. The speculation started after a behind-the-scenes video of him and fellow comedian Krushna Abhishek went viral, showing them in a heated conversation. However, Sharda took to Instagram on Friday to clarify that he is still part of Kapil Sharma 's show and there's no rift with Abhishek.

Instagram post 'Don't fall for all this gossip...': Sharda Sharda shared a black-and-white picture with Abhishek on Instagram, both of them putting their fingers to their lips. The caption read, "Yeh bandhan... kabhi nahi tootega (This bond will never break)!" He also wrote, "Don't fall for all this gossip and rumors ki I've left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I'll always be a part of the show and this parivaar (family)."

Promotion Sharda urged viewers to keep watching the show Sharda concluded his post by promoting the show. He wrote, "Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho...sirf 3 episode baaki hain (So leave all this and go to Netflix to watch the show...only three episodes are left)." Meanwhile, Sharda is set to participate in Rise & Fall, an upcoming reality show hosted by Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover.