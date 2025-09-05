Kiku Sharda not quitting 'Kapil Sharma Show'; what we know

Fans of The Great Indian Kapil Show were left stunned and disappointed on Thursday after reports surfaced that Kiku Sharda , a series regular, had exited the show. Reports claimed that Sharda, shortly appearing in Ashneer Grover's Rise and Fall , chose to leave Sharma's show following a dispute with Krushna Abhishek . However, a report has now dismissed these rumors.

Source confirmation Sharda will be seen in upcoming episodes too A source informed SCREEN that Sharda had committed to joining Rise and Fall only after wrapping up the ongoing season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. "Kiku is not quitting the show; you are going to see him in the upcoming episodes, too." "He has wrapped up shooting for the show before starting his next project. Kiku is very much a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show," the source said.

Social media reaction Sharda shared poster of 'Rise and Fall' on Thursday On Monday, Sharda posted the official contestant poster of himself from Rise and Fall on Instagram. The caption read, "Ruler ban ne ke liye chahe kitni bhi hustle karni pade, your Kiku will do it." Sunil Grover, who works with Sharda on The Great Indian Kapil Show, also sent him wishes in the comments section, saying, "You will rise and surprise."