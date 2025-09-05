4 fascinating secrets about Saul Goodman fans missed
What's the story
Scheming Saul Goodman from the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul is the gift that keeps giving. From his cunning tactics to his quick wit, Saul is a character with many layers, and even the most devoted fans might miss out on some of them. Here, we explore some of the lesser-known secrets about this fascinating character.
#1
The real meaning behind his name
Saul Goodman's name is not just a cool name. It is a play on words, a pun on "It's all good, man." The clever twist is reflective of his nonchalant attitude and ability to handle difficult situations with finesse. The name also serves as a reminder of his dual identity, teetering between being Jimmy McGill and the character he plays as a lawyer.
#2
His unconventional office decor
Saul's office decor isn't just for show; it has a lot to say about him and his approach towards law. The flashy Constitution wallpaper and the Statue of Liberty inflatable aren't just decorative pieces but symbolize his unique take on the concept of justice. These elements highlight how he bends rules while keeping an appearance of legitimacy, making clients feel they're in capable hands.
#3
Hidden skills in manipulation
Beyond legal expertise, Saul also has remarkable skills in manipulation. He often uses psychological tactics to influence others without them realizing it. Be it through subtle persuasion or exploiting weaknesses, these skills allow him to maneuver through complex scenarios effectively. This ability makes him both an asset and a threat within the narrative.
#4
Financial savvy beyond law practice
While we know him mostly for his legal antics, Saul also showcases financial acumen that goes beyond the typical scope of a lawyer's practice. He invests wisely in a range of ventures, ensuring that he has a steady stream of income coming in, outside of the normal way. This savvy approach highlights how he secures financial stability, despite working in morally gray areas we see throughout both shows.