Remember 'Fighter's menacing villain? Rishabh Sawhney's new film stuns Venice

After his memorable performance as the red-eyed antagonist in Yash Raj Films 's Fighter, actor Rishabh Sawhney is back with a new project. His upcoming film, Echoes of Valour , recently had its screening at the Venice Film Festival . The movie also stars Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi and is directed by Kolkata-born Indira Dhar. Inspired by Shukla Bandopadhyay's life, the mother of an Indian Army soldier, the film explores themes of sacrifice, resilience, and love within a military family.

Casting process How did he get involved with 'Echoes of Valour'? In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Sawhney revealed how he got involved with Echoes of Valour. "I was contacted by the casting director, Romil Modi, who asked me if I would want to play a part in the film." "Initially, it was the role of a terrorist but then...my director Indira Dhar...who had seen me perform in Fighter came back and told me there's another part in the film which she would want to test me for."

Co-stars' impact On working with Dutta and Kabi Sawhney also spoke about working with Dutta and Kabi. He said, "Just watching such brilliant actors perform was a big learning for me." "I remember this one scene where Divya ma'am was giving a speech... And I didn't have to do anything. I was just listening and being in the moment, and I welled up." "Similarly, when I saw Neeraj sir on screen performing...it turned out to be a big learning curve for me."

Fitness journey On his diet and fitness regime Sawhney also opened up about his fitness regime and diet. He said, "For the last eight years, I've been on the same diet which includes the same five foods." "I eat about five to six meals a day and work out seven days a week because I feel being physically fit helps me do more it gives me more confidence." His daily diet consists of potatoes, rice, chicken, mutton, protein shakes, and sweet potatoes.