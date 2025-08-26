Venice Film Festival 2025: Indian films and where to watch

The esteemed Venice Film Festival is scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 6, taking place at the Lido in Venice . This year, Indian cinema will mark its presence with select films and notable directors. Let's take a closer look at these contributions and find out where you can catch them.

Film spotlight 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' Anuparna Roy's Songs of Forgotten Trees stands as the sole Indian entry in the Orizzonti section, a category dedicated to bold and innovative storytelling. Featuring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, the film follows Thooya, a migrant aspiring actor in Mumbai who navigates survival through her wit and charm. It is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video later.

Film spotlight 'Echoes of Valour' Indira Dhar's Echoes of Valour, featuring Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles, is a poignant biopic centered on the life of an Indian soldier's mother. The film delves deep into themes of motherhood, grief, and the resilience that women embody when confronted with profound loss. The movie will be screened as a private, closed-door showcase during the festival. Release details are yet to be announced, but a wider premiere is expected after Venice.