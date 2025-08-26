Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' delayed to 2027? Everything we know
What's the story
Vicky Kaushal's much-anticipated mythological film Mahavatar has been delayed and will now release in 2027, reported Peeping Moon. The film was originally slated for a December 2026 release but has been postponed due to Kaushal's ongoing involvement in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Filming for Bhansali's movie began in late 2024 and is expected to continue through the third quarter of 2025.
Production delay
'Love & War' is currently in pre-production
Due to Kaushal's busy schedule, Mahavatar will only start shooting in April 2026. This timeline makes it impossible for the film to be released by December 2026. The film will be directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. Last year, Kaushal shared the first look of Mahavatar which went viral.
Film details
'Mahavatar' promises to be a grand affair
Love & War is a major project, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside Kaushal in the cast. The film is targeting a March 2026 release. Meanwhile, Vijan has assured that Mahavatar will be Maddock Films's "biggest project yet," deeply rooted in Indian mythology. Kaushal portrays Chiranjeevi Parashurama in this epic narrative. Both films are shaping up to be monumental productions!