Neill Blomkamp's best sci-fi movies that changed the game

Neill Blomkamp is one of those filmmakers who has a different take on sci-fi, often merging social commentary with the futuristic. His films usually deal with inequality, technology, and human nature. With a unique visual and storytelling style, the director has left a mark on the genre. Here, we take a look at five memorable sci-fi movies directed by him and what made them special.

#1 'District 9': A unique alien tale District 9 takes place in Johannesburg, where aliens are imprisoned in slums. The film tackles the issues of segregation and xenophobia by depicting aliens as underprivileged communities. Released in 2009, it was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $210 million worldwide. The film's documentary-style storytelling and special effects were appreciated for their innovation and realism.

#2 'Elysium': A dystopian future Released in 2013, Elysium showcases a future where Earth has become an overpopulated, polluted mess. The rich live on a space station called Elysium. The story follows Matt Damon's Max Da Costa, who hopes to equalize the two worlds. The film mixes socio-political themes of class disparity and access to healthcare with stunning visual effects, making for an engaging watch.

#3 'Chappie': Artificial intelligence exploration In 2015's Chappie, Blomkamp delves into the theme of AI by following the story of a police robot that attains sentience after its creator reprograms it. Set in Johannesburg yet again, the film questions consciousness and how humanity deals with technology. Though critics had mixed reviews on Chappie's plot execution, the film was recognized for its thought-provoking premise.

#4 'Rakka': Short film innovation Released as part of Oats Studios's experimental project in 2017, Rakka is an innovative short film that reinforces Blomkamp's ability to create compelling narratives within limited timeframes. Rakka depicts Earth under alien occupation, where humans struggle against oppressive invaders using guerrilla tactics. The short was lauded for its high-quality production values despite being independently made without major studio backing.