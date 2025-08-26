Ravi Mohan launches production house, announces directorial debut Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Actor Ravi Mohan just announced his first film as a director, called 'An Ordinary Man,' during the launch of his own production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, in Chennai on August 26, Tuesday.

The movie will feature Yogi Babu and is part of an ambitious lineup—10 projects planned by the studio over the next two years.