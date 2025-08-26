Ravi Mohan launches production house, announces directorial debut
Actor Ravi Mohan just announced his first film as a director, called 'An Ordinary Man,' during the launch of his own production house, Ravi Mohan Studios, in Chennai on August 26, Tuesday.
The movie will feature Yogi Babu and is part of an ambitious lineup—10 projects planned by the studio over the next two years.
'Bro Code,' OTT releases in the pipeline
Ravi Mohan Studios isn't just making movies; they're also backing new talent and fresh ideas.
Upcoming projects include 'Bro Code' with SJ Suryah and Shraddha Srinath, plus eight OTT releases (both fiction and non-fiction) set for 2026 and 2027.
Meanwhile, Ravi isn't leaving acting behind—he'll appear in 'Karathey Babu' and Sudha Kongara's 'Parasakthi,' sharing the screen with Sivakarthikeyan.
It's a busy—and pretty inspiring—time for him in Tamil cinema.