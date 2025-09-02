Kiku Sharda pauses Kapil Sharma's show for 'Rise & Fall'

LOADING...
'Rise & Fall' will start streaming from this Saturday

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 02, 2025
05:52 pm
Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda is reportedly taking a break from The Great Indian Kapil Show to join the upcoming reality show Rise & Fall. The shooting for the confinement reality show will begin on Wednesday, and Sharda will have to pause his current project during this time, reported IANS. Rise & Fall is hosted by Shark Tank India star Ashneer Grover and will stream on Amazon MX Player.

Grover personally eliminated 5 names from original shortlist

Grover isn't just the host of Rise & Fall, but also the mastermind behind its casting. A source close to the production revealed that he personally eliminated five names from the original shortlist for being "too boring" or "not sharp enough for the game." Unlike most reality shows, where casting revolves around star power, Grover focused on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table.

'Rise & Fall' to stream on Amazon MX Player

Rise & Fall, which follows a similar format to the popular reality show Bigg Boss, will be available for free on Amazon MX Player. The show is a direct competitor to Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show due to its Saturday time slot. Sharda's involvement in Rise & Fall is expected to add an interesting dynamic to the show, given his experience in comedy and entertainment. It will premiere on Saturday, September 6.

