Kiku Sharda pauses Kapil Sharma's show for 'Rise & Fall'

Casting details

Grover personally eliminated 5 names from original shortlist

Grover isn't just the host of Rise & Fall, but also the mastermind behind its casting. A source close to the production revealed that he personally eliminated five names from the original shortlist for being "too boring" or "not sharp enough for the game." Unlike most reality shows, where casting revolves around star power, Grover focused on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table.