Manoj Bajpayee slams today's comedy films: 'Feels forced' Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee isn't impressed with the current wave of comedy films, saying today's slapstick humor feels forced compared to the natural laughs in classics like Angoor, Padosan, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

He pointed out that good writing is missing these days, adding that he would act in more comedies if they were pitched correctly, showing he's still open to comedies—if the story's strong.