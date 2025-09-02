Next Article
Manoj Bajpayee slams today's comedy films: 'Feels forced'
Manoj Bajpayee isn't impressed with the current wave of comedy films, saying today's slapstick humor feels forced compared to the natural laughs in classics like Angoor, Padosan, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
He pointed out that good writing is missing these days, adding that he would act in more comedies if they were pitched correctly, showing he's still open to comedies—if the story's strong.
Meanwhile, watch out for his 'Inspector Zende' on Netflix
Bajpayee is back on screen soon with Inspector Zende, dropping on Netflix September 5. He plays Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende in a film that mixes suspense with clever banter.
The cast also features Jim Sarbh as the villain Carl Bhojraj, along with Sachin Khedekar and Girija Oak.