Who was Ashish Warang? 'Sooryavanshi' actor dies at 55
What's the story
Veteran actor Ashish Warang, known for his work in Marathi cinema and Bollywood, passed away on September 5, 2025, at the age of 55. The news of his sudden demise has left the film fraternity and fans in shock. According to reports, he breathed his last at his residence in Vartak Nagar, Thane. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Let's revisit his sprawling career.
Career highlights
Warang's impactful roles in films
Warang was known for his impactful supporting roles in both Marathi and Bollywood films. He is best remembered for his performances in Hindi movies such as Sooryavanshi, Mardaani, Simmba, Ek Villain Returns, and Drishyam. His roles as an Inspector in Drishyam and as More in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani were particularly appreciated by critics and audiences alike.
Industry connections
Worked with several A-list actors
Throughout his career, Warang shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry. He worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and John Abraham. His presence on social media often showcased his interactions with leading Bollywood stars. Warang's last Instagram post was in November 2024.
Television roles
His work in Marathi television
In addition to his film work, Warang was also a familiar face in Marathi television serials and advertisements. He often played police officers and other strong character roles, further showcasing his versatility as an actor. His dedication to his craft has left a lasting legacy in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries.
Health struggles
Cause of death yet to be confirmed
While the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, sources close to the family revealed that Warang had been unwell for some time, reported My Pune Pulse. He reportedly recovered from jaundice in December, but a sudden illness in recent days led to his passing. His untimely demise is deeply mourned by fans and colleagues alike. May he rest in peace.