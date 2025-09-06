Mouni Roy stuns in kasavu saree for Onam celebration Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

Mouni Roy marked Onam in Bangalore with her mother-in-law, embracing the festival's spirit by wearing a classic Kerala kasavu saree—ivory with a gold border.

Her look, finished with gold jhumkas and slim bangles, was a heartfelt nod to South Indian culture and the spirit of the harvest festival.