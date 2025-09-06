Next Article
Mouni Roy stuns in kasavu saree for Onam celebration
Mouni Roy marked Onam in Bangalore with her mother-in-law, embracing the festival's spirit by wearing a classic Kerala kasavu saree—ivory with a gold border.
Her look, finished with gold jhumkas and slim bangles, was a heartfelt nod to South Indian culture and the spirit of the harvest festival.
Blending tradition with modernity
Roy gave the traditional saree a fresh twist by pairing it with a muted gray sleeveless blouse, blending heritage and contemporary style.
Married to Dubai-based Malayali businessman Suraj Nambiar, she celebrated his roots not just through food—enjoying an Onam Sadhya feast—but also through her thoughtful festive fashion.