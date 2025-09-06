Next Article
'Egg freezing was harder than pregnancy': Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are gearing up to welcome their first baby, sharing the happy news with fans this year.
In a recent chat, Patralekhaa opened up about her journey—she actually froze her eggs three years ago, and says that process was "much more difficult" than her current pregnancy.
They found out in March, kept it quiet
The couple found out they were expecting in March but kept it quiet while honoring work commitments, including a travel show they'd already signed for.
Patralekhaa shared that they were scared because they had signed a contract.
After over 10 years together (and tying the knot in 2021), this next chapter is extra special for them.