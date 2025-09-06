Sydney Sweeney's performance in 'Christy' earns Oscar buzz
Sydney Sweeney is turning heads as boxing legend Christy Martin in the new film "Christy," and critics are calling her performance "spectacular."
After its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Variety called it "the most mature and compelling work of her career."
The movie hits theaters on November 7, 2024, and people are already talking about possible Oscar nominations for Sweeney.
The film and Sweeney's preparation for the role
"Christy" dives into Martin's journey as a trailblazer for women's boxing while also showing her struggles with domestic abuse from her husband and trainer.
To bring authenticity to the role, Sweeney spent three months training with a boxing coach.
Even though reviews for the film itself are mixed, most people seem to be in agreement: Sweeney's performance stands out.