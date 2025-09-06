Next Article
Karan Johar: People think Dharma Productions is rolling in profits
Karan Johar just shared that Dharma Productions isn't rolling in huge profits like many assume.
Speaking at a recent event, he said people are often surprised by their financials because, for him, filmmaking is all about passion.
As he put it, "We make movies not with our brains, but with our hearts."
Latest on Johar's business front
Johar has sold half of Dharma to Adar Poonawalla (the Serum Institute CEO) in a deal where Poonawalla invested ₹1,000 crore into Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment.
Discussed at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, this partnership aims to bring fresh business ideas and expand into music and content creation.
Johar also mentioned he'll be back directing in 2026 after his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani success.