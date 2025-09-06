'The Bengal Files's screening canceled in Mumbai; ticket holders confused

Why 'The Bengal Files' isn't screening in West Bengal

Despite a nationwide release, The Bengal Files isn't screening anywhere in West Bengal, since local theater owners agreed not to show it (not a government ban).

The film has sparked heated debate for its portrayal of Gopal Patha—a key figure in the riots—with Patha's grandson even filing a complaint against Agnihotri.

Still, the movie continues to run in other parts of India and remains a hot topic.