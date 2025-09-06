Next Article
'The Bengal Files's screening canceled in Mumbai; ticket holders confused
Vivek Agnihotri's new film, The Bengal Files—about the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings—had its first show at Moviemax Kanjurmarg in Mumbai abruptly canceled on its September 5 release.
Over 50 people who had tickets for the morning show were left confused, with one attendee sharing their disappointment online after the abrupt cancelation.
Why 'The Bengal Files' isn't screening in West Bengal
Despite a nationwide release, The Bengal Files isn't screening anywhere in West Bengal, since local theater owners agreed not to show it (not a government ban).
The film has sparked heated debate for its portrayal of Gopal Patha—a key figure in the riots—with Patha's grandson even filing a complaint against Agnihotri.
Still, the movie continues to run in other parts of India and remains a hot topic.