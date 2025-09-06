No PR stunt here: Pamela Anderson on Liam Neeson romance
Pamela Anderson isn't here for the gossip—she's denied any PR-staged romance with Liam Neeson while accepting the Deauville Talent Award at the 51st Deauville American Film Festival on September 5, 2025.
"I do not and will never feed into PR stunts. That would be a death sentence," she said, making it clear she values honesty over headlines.
Anderson's take on fame and fortune
Anderson emphasized she's all about being real: "There are no silly games being played. I'm sincere."
Honored for her impact in entertainment and philanthropy, she called fame "a blessing and also maybe a bit of a curse."
With recent buzz from her role in The Last Showgirl and love for The Naked Gun reboot, Anderson's influence is as strong as ever—right alongside other festival honorees like Kim Novak and Zoey Deutch.