By the numbers: Sabalenka completes 100 Grand Slam match wins
What's the story
Women's singles world number one in tennis, Aryna Sabalenka, took down Jessica Pegula in three sets, to reach the 2025 US Open final. The Belarusian won the three-set semi-final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka, who reached a third successive US Open final and a 7th Grand Slam career final, completed 100 wins at majors. We decode the stats.
Numbers
Sabalenka is 100-26 at Grand Slams
By defeating Pegula, Sabalenka completed her 100th Grand Slam match win. She has raced to a 100-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Sabalenka owns a 34-6 win-loss record at US Open. At Roland Garros, she is 22-8. At Wimbledon, the star player owns a 16-6 record. Lastly, she is 28-6 at the Australian Open.
Do you know?
3rd Grand Slam final in 2025
This is Sabalenka's 3rd Grand Slam final in 2025. She has raced to a win-loss record of 23-3 this season. She finished as a runner-up at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Thereafter, she reached the 2025 Wimbledon semis.
Information
Sabalenka is 3-3 at Grand Slam finals
The 2025 US Open final will be Sabalenka's 7th summit clash at Grand Slam events. So far, she owns a 3-3 win-loss record in finals. Sabalenka has won 2 Australian Open titles and one US Open honor to date.