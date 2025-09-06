By the numbers: Sabalenka completes 100 Grand Slam match wins

Women's singles world number one in tennis, Aryna Sabalenka , took down Jessica Pegula in three sets, to reach the 2025 US Open final. The Belarusian won the three-set semi-final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka, who reached a third successive US Open final and a 7th Grand Slam career final, completed 100 wins at majors. We decode the stats.

Numbers Sabalenka is 100-26 at Grand Slams By defeating Pegula, Sabalenka completed her 100th Grand Slam match win. She has raced to a 100-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Sabalenka owns a 34-6 win-loss record at US Open. At Roland Garros, she is 22-8. At Wimbledon, the star player owns a 16-6 record. Lastly, she is 28-6 at the Australian Open.

Do you know? 3rd Grand Slam final in 2025 This is Sabalenka's 3rd Grand Slam final in 2025. She has raced to a win-loss record of 23-3 this season. She finished as a runner-up at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Thereafter, she reached the 2025 Wimbledon semis.