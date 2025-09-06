2025 T20I tri-series, Afghanistan down UAE by 4 runs: Stats

The Afghanistan cricket team downed hosts UAE in Match 6 of the T20I tri-series, involving Pakistan. The match held in Sharjah saw Afghanistan score 170/4 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were amongst the runs. Haider Ali picked 2/23 for UAE. In response, UAE ended up scoring 166/5 to lose by 4 runs. Here are further details and stats.

Summary Summary of the contest Afghan openers Gurbaz and Zadran added 98 runs for the 1st wicket. However, both batters fell on the same score as the side was reduced to 98/2. Karim Janat's 14-ball 28 and Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 20 helped Afghanistan post 170/4. UAE openers added 65 runs before the Afghans hit back to reduce the hosts to 113/4. Despite a fightback thereafter, the hosts fell short.

Duo Key numbers of Gurbaz and Zadran Gurbaz scored 40 from 38 balls, hitting 3 fours and a six. He has raced to 1,776 runs from 70 matches at 25.37. He is two shy of 100 sixes in T20Is (98). Zadran scored 48 runs from 35 balls. He hit three fours and three sixes. Playing his 48th T20I, he has amassed 1,290 runs at 30.71.

Do you know? Haider races to 22 wickets Haider's 2/23 from 4 overs was a solid approach. In 13 T20Is, the left-arm spinner owns 22 wickets at 12.90. His economy rate is 5.40.

UAE Key numbers of the Afghan openers Alishan Sharafu, who hit a fifty in the previous clash against Pakistan, scored a 23-ball 27. In 53 matches, he owns 1,249 runs at 30.46. Fellow opener and skipper Muhammad Waseem scored 44 runs from 29 balls. He hit 2 fours and three sixes. In 82 matches, he has 2,922 runs at an impressive 37.94. His strike rate is 155-plus.

Asif Asif Khan almost hands UAE a win Asif Khan almost helped UAE get home. After scoring 12 runs off the 1st three balls in the 20th over, he needed 5 runs from three balls to seal the deal. He faced two dots and then was dismissed off the final ball. Fareed Ahmad dismissed the batter for 40 runs. He smashed four fours and two sixes.