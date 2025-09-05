T20I tri-series, UAE's Alishan Sharafu hits 68 versus Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
United Arab Emirates (UAE) opener Alishan Sharafu hit a quality 68-run knock in Match 5 of the T20I tri-series against Pakistan in Sharjah. Chasing 172, Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem added 41 runs. Thereafter, he put on another 31 runs with Ethan DSouza. Pakistan hit back through Abrar Ahmed with Sharafu holding his fort from one end. He perished with UAE being 113/6.
Information
A quality knock on offer
Sharafu batted with a sense of purpose as the rest of the UAE side failed to cope up against a clinical performane which Pakistan presented. The batter didn't shy from playing his shots and looked composed. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Sharafu in the 17th over.
Runs
9th T20I fifty for the batter
Sharafu scored important runs to get some confidence ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. He scored 68 runs from 51 balls, slamming four fours and four sixes (SR: 133.33). In T20s, the batter owns 1,662 runs from 78 matches at 29.15. This was his 11th fifty, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,l22 of his T20 runs have come UAE in T20Is at 30.55 (50s: 9).