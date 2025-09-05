Abrar Ahmed claims his maiden four-fer in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed dented UAE in a chase of 172 in Match 5 of the T20I tri-series held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Abrar clocked 4-0-9-4 as UAE managed 140/7. Abrar clocked a double-wicket 13th over, removing Asif Khan (7) and Rahul Chopra (0), with the hosts reeling on 84/4. He then took a wicket on his final delivery of his spell.
Wickets
Four scalps for Abrar, who clocks 14 dot balls
Abrar took the wicket of UAE opener and skipper Muhammad Waseem in the first ball of the 7th over. This was after the Afghan openers added 41 runs. In the 13th over, he hurt UAE by picking two wickets with the hosts getting reduced to 84/4. Harshit Kaushik was Abrar's final wicket in the 15th over. Abrar's economy rate read 2.20 (14 dot balls).
Information
Abrar averages 17.61 in T20Is
This was Abrar's maiden four-fer in T20Is. He owns 21 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 17.61. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, he owns 78 wickets from 61 matches at 21.78. He picked his 2nd four-fer.