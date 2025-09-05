Abrar Ahmed claims his maiden four-fer in T20Is: Key stats

Wickets

Four scalps for Abrar, who clocks 14 dot balls

Abrar took the wicket of UAE opener and skipper Muhammad Waseem in the first ball of the 7th over. This was after the Afghan openers added 41 runs. In the 13th over, he hurt UAE by picking two wickets with the hosts getting reduced to 84/4. Harshit Kaushik was Abrar's final wicket in the 15th over. Abrar's economy rate read 2.20 (14 dot balls).