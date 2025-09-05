Joe Root registers his 43rd half-century in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
England's Joe Root played a pivotal knock of 61 in the 2nd ODI versus South Africa at Lord's. Root came when England were 0/1. He was part of a 66-run stand alongside Ben Duckett. Thereafter, he played 2nd fiddle in a 77-run stand alongside Jacob Bethell. Root perished when England were 147/4, moments after Bethell was dismissed for 58. Here are further details.
Knock
Root plays a fine hand for England
England lost Jamie Smith off the very first ball before Root came and steadied the ship alongside Duckett. Root took command in this 66-run stand with Duckett scoring a labored 33-ball 14. After Duckett's dismissal, Root was joined by Bethell, who played the role of an aggressor. They kept England's scorecard moving. Keshav Maharaj dismissed Root after the latter got stumped (25th over).
Stats
6th fifty-plus score versus SA in ODIs
Root's 61 came from 72 balls. He smashed 8 fours (SR: 84.72). Playing his 182nd ODI, Root has raced to 43 fifties (100s: 18). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 20 ODI matches versus South Africa, Root owns 795 runs at 44.16. He smashed his 4th fifty versus SA (100s: 2).
Do you know?
Root hits his 21st ODI fifty in home matches
In home ODIs, Root now owns 3,681 runs at 48.43. He smashed his 21st fifty (100s: 9) from 95 matches (89 innings). At Lord's, Root averages 46.60 with 466 ODI runs from 11 matches. He has three fifties and a ton at Lord's.