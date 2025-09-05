England's Jacob Bethell smashes his 4th ODI fifty: Key stats
What's the story
England's Jacob Bethell played a vital knock for his side in the 2nd ODI versus South Africa at Lord's. Bethell walked in when England were 66/2 in a mammoth chase of 331. He shared a pivotal 77-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Joe Root before perishing. England were 143/3 when Bethell was dismissed by Corbin Bosch. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
Bethell plays an aggressive knock for England
Bethell made his presence felt after coming in at number 4. He looked composed at the crease and played his shots. Alongside Root, the scoreboard kept moving nicely for England. However, just when he was threatening to take the game away from SA, Bosch struck in the 24th over. Bethell was caught at backward point after an attempted cut. Dewald Brevis completed the catch.
Stats
Bethell smacks 58 from 40 balls
Bethell's knock of 58 came from 40 balls. He smashed five fours and three sixes. Playing his 14th ODI (12 innings), the batter has raced to 376 runs at 34.18. This was his 4th ODI fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 30th List A match, Bethell has amassed 715 runs at 27-plus. This was his 7th fifty in List A cricket.