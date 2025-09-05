England's Jacob Bethell smashes his 4th ODI fifty: Key stats

Knock

Bethell plays an aggressive knock for England

Bethell made his presence felt after coming in at number 4. He looked composed at the crease and played his shots. Alongside Root, the scoreboard kept moving nicely for England. However, just when he was threatening to take the game away from SA, Bosch struck in the 24th over. Bethell was caught at backward point after an attempted cut. Dewald Brevis completed the catch.