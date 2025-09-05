Pakistan reach T20I tri-series final after beating UAE: Key stats

Pakistan have reached the T20I tri-series final after beating UAE in Match 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The Salman Agha-led side picked up their third win from 4 matches and lead the points table. This was their 2nd win over UAE in the series. Pakistan scored 171/5 in 20 overs. In response, UAE scored 140/7 to lose by 31 runs.

Summary Summary of the contest Pakistan got to 171/5 after being 80/5 at one stage. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Nawaz added 91* runs for the 6th wicket. Fakhar scored a blazing 77*-run knock whereas Nawz hit an unbeaten 37. In response, UAE were restricted to 140/7. Alishan Sharafu scored a valiant 68 and was the lone star. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed picked 4 wickets for his side (4/9).

Fakhar Fakhar Zaman slams his 12th half-century in T20Is Fakhar's knock was laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes. He has raced to 2,077 runs at 23.33 from 101 matches (93 innings). This was his 12th fifty (SR: 132.71). As per ESPNcricinfo, Fakhar now owns 7,900 runs in T20s at 28.41 from 299 matches (289 innings). He hit his 54th fifty (100s: 3). He has 311 sixes and 789 fours.

Do you know? Fakhar and Nawaz post this partnership record for Pakistan As per Cricbuzz, the 91*-run stand between Fakhar and Nawaz is Pakistan's highest for the sixth wicket or lower in the format, surpassing 82 between Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan against South Africa in Sydney during the T20 WC 2022.

Junaid Junaid Siddique becomes first UAE bowler with 100 T20I wickets Star UAE pacer Junaid Siddique completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He managed 1/52 from 4 overs. He unlocked the achievement in his 74th appearance. Zahoor Khan remains the only other UAE bowler with 70-plus wickets in the format (72). Siddique averages 21.32 from 74 matches (ER: 7.70).

Information Abrar shines with 4/9 versus UAE Pakistan spinner Abrar clocked 4/9 from his 4 overs. This was his maiden four-fer in T20Is. He owns 21 wickets from 15 matches at 17.61. Overall in T20s, he owns 78 wickets from 61 matches at 21.78. He picked his 2nd four-fer.

Runs 9th T20I fifty for Alishan Sharafu Alishan Sharafu scored important runs to get some confidence ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. He scored 68 runs from 51 balls, slamming four fours and four sixes (SR: 133.33). In T20s, the batter owns 1,662 runs from 78 matches at 29.15. This was his 11th fifty. 1,l22 of his T20 runs have come UAE in T20Is at 30.55 (50s: 9).