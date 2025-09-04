Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy steps down after 25 years: Details

Daniel Levy, the executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur , has announced his resignation after a remarkable 25-year tenure. The longest-serving chairman in Premier League history, Levy bought a stake in Spurs from Lord Alan Sugar in December 2000. Under his leadership, the club saw major developments including a new training ground and stadium. However, he also faced criticism for not investing enough in player transfers during his time at the helm.

Club management Levy's major decisions during his last few months In the last few months, Levy made some key appointments for the club's men's and women's teams. He appointed Thomas Frank as the new manager of the men's team and Martin Ho for the women's side. These changes came after Ange Postecoglou and Robert Vilahamn left their respective positions. During his 25-year tenure, Spurs won both the League Cup and Europa League titles under Levy's leadership. They also reached a Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance.

Personal statement 'We have built this club into a global heavyweight' In his resignation statement, Levy expressed pride in the work done with the executive team and all employees at Tottenham Hotspur. He said, "We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level." He also thanked fans for their support over the years, acknowledging that while it hasn't always been an easy journey, significant progress has been made. "I will continue to support this club passionately," he added.

Leadership transition Key appointments and ownership structure As per Sky Sports News, in recent months, Vinai Venkatesham was appointed as CEO while Peter Charrington joined the board. Charrington will take on a newly created role of non-executive chairman. The club's statement said these changes are part of its ambition to ensure long-term sporting success. Spurs also clarified that there are no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of Tottenham Hotspur FC.