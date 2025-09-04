Women's World Cup: India lose a key personnel through injury

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup . The decision was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. Bhatia sustained a left knee injury during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. The BCCI's medical team is closely monitoring the progress of Bhatia's recovery from her knee injury. Here's more.

Injury update Uma Chetry replaces Yastika Bhatia Meanwhile, Uma Chetry has been named as her replacement for both the ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. However, Chetry will no longer be part of the India A squad for a warm-up match in the World Cup. Notably, Chetry is yet to play in WODIs for India. She has played 7 WT20Is to date.

Tournament details India's schedule in World Cup group stage India face co-hosts Sri Lanka on September 30. After facing Sri Lanka, India will take on Pakistan in Colombo on October 5. This will be followed by back-to-back matches against South Africa and Australia on October 9 and 12 in Visakhapatnam. The team will then face England at Indore on October 19 before concluding their group stage commitments with matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai on October 23 and 26 respectively.

Information India's series against Australia starts on Seotember 14 India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series starting September 14 in Mullanpur. The Women in Blue will then play two World Cup warm-ups in Bengaluru.

Squad India's WODI World Cup squad India's squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk). Standby players for ICC Women's World Cup: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.