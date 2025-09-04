Fakhar Zaman slams his 12th half-century in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Fakhar Zaman hit a blazing knock of 77* in the 5th match of the ongoing T20I tri-series versus the UAE in Sharjah on Thursday. Fakhar's vital effort helped Pakistan reach 171/5 in 20 overs. Pakistan were reduced to 80/5 at one stage before Mohammad Nawaz joined Fakhar and the two added an unbeaten 91-run stand for the 6th wicket. Here's more.
Knock
Fakhar and Nawaz help Pakistan finish strongly
Fakhar walked in when Pakistan were 28/1 with Sahibzada Farhan getting dismissed. Thereafter, the southpaw saw wickets tumble at the other end. In between, he added 24 runs alongside Mohammad Haris for the 4th wicket. With Pakistan in trouble at 80/5, Fakhar found Nawaz as a support cast and the two finished strongly. Both Fakhar and Nawaz were dropped at one stage.
Information
Fakhar and Nawaz post this partnership record for Pakistan
As per Cricbuzz, the 91*-run stand between Fakhar and Nawaz is Pakistan's highest for the sixth wicket or lower in the format, surpassing 82 between Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan against South Africa in Sydney during the T20 WC 2022.
Stats
Fakhar registers his 54th T20 fifty
Fakhar's knock was laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes. He has raced to 2,077 runs at 23.33 from 101 matches (93 innings). This was his 12th fifty (SR: 132.71). As per ESPNcricinfo, Fakhar now owns 7,900 runs in T20s at 28.41 from 299 matches (289 innings). He hit his 54th fifty (100s: 3). He has 311 sixes and 789 fours.