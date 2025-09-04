Siddique reached the landmark in the T20I Tri-Series match against PAK

Junaid Siddique becomes first UAE bowler with 100 T20I wickets

By Parth Dhall 10:36 pm Sep 04, 202510:36 pm

What's the story

Star UAE pacer Junaid Siddique has completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Siddique reached the landmark in Match 5 of the T20I Tri-Series against Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The right-arm seamer attained the feat with his first wicket of the match. Notably, Siddique is the first UAE bowler to complete a century of wickets in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.