Junaid Siddique becomes first UAE bowler with 100 T20I wickets
Siddique reached the landmark in the T20I Tri-Series match against PAK

By Parth Dhall
Sep 04, 2025
10:36 pm
What's the story

Star UAE pacer Junaid Siddique has completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Siddique reached the landmark in Match 5 of the T20I Tri-Series against Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The right-arm seamer attained the feat with his first wicket of the match. Notably, Siddique is the first UAE bowler to complete a century of wickets in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

Stats

A look at his stats

As mentioned, Siddique is the first UAE bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He unlocked the achievement in his 74th appearance. Siddique clocked 1/52 from 4 overs against Pakistan. According to ESPNcricinfo, Zahoor Khan remains the only other UAE bowler with 70-plus wickets in the format (72). Siddique averages 21.32 from 74 matches (ER: 7.70).

Do you know?

Most T20I wickets for UAE in 2024

Siddique holds the record for taking the most T20I wickets for UAE in a calendar year. He recorded 40 wickets from 25 T20Is at an average of 18.10 in 2024. The UAE bowler took 2 four-wicket hauls.

Information

Pakistan score 171/5 in 20 overs

Pakistan scored 171/5 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 77 from 44 balls. Mohammad Nawaz hit an unbeaten 37. For UAE, Haider Ali picked 2/17 from his 4 overs.