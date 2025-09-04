Junaid Siddique becomes first UAE bowler with 100 T20I wickets
What's the story
Star UAE pacer Junaid Siddique has completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Siddique reached the landmark in Match 5 of the T20I Tri-Series against Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The right-arm seamer attained the feat with his first wicket of the match. Notably, Siddique is the first UAE bowler to complete a century of wickets in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Siddique is the first UAE bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. He unlocked the achievement in his 74th appearance. Siddique clocked 1/52 from 4 overs against Pakistan. According to ESPNcricinfo, Zahoor Khan remains the only other UAE bowler with 70-plus wickets in the format (72). Siddique averages 21.32 from 74 matches (ER: 7.70).
Do you know?
Most T20I wickets for UAE in 2024
Siddique holds the record for taking the most T20I wickets for UAE in a calendar year. He recorded 40 wickets from 25 T20Is at an average of 18.10 in 2024. The UAE bowler took 2 four-wicket hauls.
Information
Pakistan score 171/5 in 20 overs
Pakistan scored 171/5 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 77 from 44 balls. Mohammad Nawaz hit an unbeaten 37. For UAE, Haider Ali picked 2/17 from his 4 overs.