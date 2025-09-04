Jofra Archer claims his maiden four-fer in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
England pacer Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the 2nd ODI versus South Africa at Lord's. Archer picked four wickets for 62 runs in 10 overs as South Africa scored 330/8. This was a strong performance on offer as Archer recorded his maiden four-fer in ODIs. England need 331 runs to win the contest. Here are further details.
Wickets
A four-star performance on offer
Archer broke a 73-run stand for the opening wicket. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton in the 14th over. And then in the 40th over, he broke a 147-run stand between Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs by dismissing the former. His final two wickets came in the final over of SA's innings. Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj were his final 2 victims.
Stats
Archer races to 58 ODI wickets
Archer's 4/62 has helped him get to 58 ODI wickets at from 33 matches at 25.70. In addition to a fifer, he now owns a four-fer. As per ESPNcricinfo, 16 of his ODI scalps have come against South Africa from 6 matches at 17.06. Both his 4-plus wicket hauls in ODIs have come against South Africa.