Tristan Stubbs hits his 3rd fifty in ODIs: Key stats

South Africa 's Tristan Stubbs hammered a solid 58-run knock in the 2nd ODI versus England at Lord's. The promising Proteas batter came in when his side was reeling at 93/3. He joined hands with the in-form Matthew Breetzke and the two added 147 runs for the 4th wicket to steady the ship. SA were 259/5 when Stubbs departed. They ended up scoring 330/8.

Knock Alongside Breetzke, Stubbs steadies the ship for SA Stubbs walked in at a crucial phase with the Proteas losing three wickets in quick succession after a solid start. What followed was a solid partnership alongside Breetzke as the duo batted with purpose and kept the runs coming. Both players completed their fifties and thwarted England. After Breetzke perished, Stubbs followed suit shortly thereafter. He was run out in the 42nd over.

Stats Stubbs slams his 4th 50-plus score in ODIs Stubbs scored 58 runs from 62 balls. He hit two fours and a six. Playing his 14th ODI, Stubbs has raced to 383 runs at an average of 31.83. Stubbs hammered his 3rd ODI fifty. He also owns a hundred. Notably, he also owns 4 ducks in 14 ODI innings to date.

Do you know? Breetzke and Stubbs post this partnership record Breetzke and Stubbs added the 3rd-highest stand for 4th wicket or below for SA vs ENG in ODIs. They are behind Hashim Amla/AB de Villiers (172* runs, Nottingham, 2012) and Marco Jansen/Heinrich Klaasen (151 runs, Wankhede, 2023).