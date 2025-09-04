Matthew Breetzke owns most runs after first 5 ODI innings 

South Africa 's Matthew Breetzke continued his solid form in ODI cricket. Playing just his fifth ODI, the middle order batter hammered a solid 85-run knock versus England at Lord's. Notably, Breetzke owns the most runs in ODI history among batters after their first 5 ODI innings. He has also hit a 50-plus score in each of his 5 ODI innings to date.

Knock Breetzke adds 147 runs alongside Stubbs to resurrect SA's innings SA were 73/0 at one stage before being reduced to 78/2. Breetzke walked in and saw Aiden Markram depart next (93/3). Thereafter, alongside Tristan Stubbs, Breetzke added a 147-run partnership. The duo batted with purpose and kept the runs coming. Breetzke was the chief architect and was looking set for a ton before being dismissed by Jofra Archer in the 40th over.

Stats An average of 92.60 in ODIs Breetzke's 85-run knock was laced with 7 fours and three sixes. He consumed 77 balls. Across 5 ODIs, he now owns 463 runs at an average of 92.60. This was his 4th ODI fifty. He also owns a hundred. Breetzke's strike rate is an impressive 110.39. He has smashed 43 fours and 12 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Record Most runs after the first 5 ODI innings As mentioned, Breetzke now owns the most runs among batters after their 1st 5 ODI innings, as per Cricbuzz. Most runs after the first 5 ODI innings: 463 - Matthew Breetzke (SA)* 374 - Tom Cooper (NED) 328 - Allan Lamb (ENG) 316 - Sunil Ambris (WI) 309 - Temba Bavuma (SA) 306 - Janneman Malan (SA)

Do you know? Breetzke and Stubbs post this partnership record Breetzke and Stubbs added the 3rd-highest stand for 4th wicket or below for SA vs ENG in ODIs. They are behind Hashim Amla/AB de Villiers (172* runs, Nottingham, 2012) and Marco Jansen/Heinrich Klaasen (151 runs, Wankhede, 2023).