By the numbers: US Open semi-finalist Jannik Sinner bags milestones 

World number one, Jannik Sinner , reached the 2025 US Open semi-final after beating his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian claimed a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win in the men's singles quarter-final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. As per ATP, Sinner became the second-youngest man in the Open Era to reach the singles semi-finals of all four Majors in a season. Here are the milestones he attained.

Milestone Sinner only behind Rafael Nadal At 24 years and 8 days, Sinner is now the second-youngest man in the Open Era to make the singles semi-finals at all four Grand Slams in a season, behind Rafael Nadal (22). Sinner won the Australian Open this year before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic French Open final. He entered the US Open on the back of his historic Wimbledon win.

Information Another massive feat As per Opta, Sinner is the first Italian in the Open Era and the first player born since 1990 to reach all four men's singles semi-finals at Grand Slams in a season.

Do you know? Fourth ATP No. 1 with this record Since 1973, Sinner is the fourth ATP No. 1 to reach all four singles Grand Slam semi-finals in a season after Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. According to Opta, Sinner is the youngest to do so.

Grand Slams 25 singles Major wins in a season Sinner now has a win-loss record of 25-1 at Grand Slams this year, losing only the French Open final. As per Opta, Sinner is the second-youngest man in the Open Era to win 25 singles Grand Slam matches in a season. He is only behind Mats Wilander, who attained the feat in 1988, aged 24 years and 7 days.