Bangladesh batters with most runs in a bilateral T20I series

Bangladesh opener Litton Das smashed a fine half-century in the 3rd and final T20I versus Netherlands at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Although the game was called off due to rain, Das gained confidence ahead of the T20 Asia Cup, with his 46-ball 73. Das finished the three-match series with 145 runs, now the second-most for Bangladesh in a bilateral T20I series.

#1 Tanzid Hasan: 160 runs vs Zimbabwe, 2024 In May last year, Bangladesh claimed a 4-1 T20I series win over Zimbabwe at home. Tanzid Hasan was the star of Bangladesh's series win, finishing as the highest run-scorer. He featured in all five games, smashing 160 runs at an average of 40.00. He struck two half-centuries. Towhid Hridoy was the only other Bangladesh player with 100-plus runs in the series.

#2 Litton Das: 145 runs vs Netherlands, 2025 Litton Das, who made a mark against the Netherlands, now holds the second spot on this list. He hammered 145 runs with a strike rate of 155.91. In the final T20I, Das hammered his 14th T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns the most 50-plus scores for Bangladesh in T20Is. Das went past all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (13).