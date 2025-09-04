Sonny Baker dropped for 2nd ODI versus SA: Details here

Baker

Baker had forgettable ODI debut

England suffered a humiliating defeat to South Africa in the series opener at Headingley. They were bowled out for 131 in just 24.3 overs before losing by seven wickets. Sonny Baker, who made his ODI debut, was taken in remand by Aiden Markram. He was taken to cleaners, conceding 76 runs from just seven overs. On replacing Mahmood with Baker at Lord's, skipper Brook said, "Nothing against Sonny, we feel that's the right decision."