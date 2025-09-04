Sonny Baker dropped for 2nd ODI versus SA: Details here
What's the story
England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field first in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Lord's. The match was delayed by 15 minutes due to rain showers in London on Thursday morning. Sonny Baker, who had a disappointing debut with figures of 0/76 in seven overs at Headingley, has been left out. Saqib Mahmood returned to the side and shared the new ball with Jofra Archer.
Baker
Baker had forgettable ODI debut
England suffered a humiliating defeat to South Africa in the series opener at Headingley. They were bowled out for 131 in just 24.3 overs before losing by seven wickets. Sonny Baker, who made his ODI debut, was taken in remand by Aiden Markram. He was taken to cleaners, conceding 76 runs from just seven overs. On replacing Mahmood with Baker at Lord's, skipper Brook said, "Nothing against Sonny, we feel that's the right decision."
Information
England's XI for Lord's ODI
England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood.
Runs conceded
Most expensive England bowler on ODI debut (runs conceded)
As per Cricbuzz, Baker conceded the most runs by an England bowler on ODI debut. He overtook spinner Liam Dawson, who conceded 70 runs against Pakistan in his debut match (Cardiff, 2016). Notably, Baker's economy rate of 10.85 is also the highest by a bowler on ODI debut (minimum seven overs). As of now, the right-arm seamer owns 19 List A wickets.