Duleep Trophy Semifinal 1: Jagadeesan's ton helps SZONE dominate NZONE 

An unbeaten century from N Jagadeesan bolstered South Zone on Day 1 of the 2025 Duleep Trophy Semifinal 1 at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. The Tamil Nadu batter added two century stands, one with opener Tanmay Agarwal and the other with Devdutt Padikkal . While Padikkal smashed a quickfire 57, Jagadeesan returned unbeaten on Day 1. SZONE were 297/3 (81 overs) at stumps.

Start Jagadeesan powers SZONE top order Openers Jagadeesan and Tanmay Agarwal flattened the North Zone bowling attack after South Zone were invited to bat. They added a 103-run partnership before Nishant Sindhu dismissed Agarwal for 43 (99). Jagadeesan was joined by Padikkal thereafter, as the duo took South Zone past 230 by tea. Jagadeesan, who brought up his half-century off 124 balls, took just 60 more for his ton.

Numbers 11th FC ton for Jagadeesan Jagadeesan returned unbeaten on 148 off 260 balls. He has smacked 13 fours and 2 sixes so far. The Tamil Nadu batter completed his 11th century in First-Class cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. He has emerged as a prolific top-order batter. In 53 red-ball encounters, the 29-year-old has raced past 3,400 runs at an average of over 47.

Padikkal Padikkal slams his 18th FC half-century Padikkal also got on the act, consistently ticking the scoreboard. He duly played his strokes in a 128-run stand with Jagadeesan for the second wicket. However, Anshul Kamboj dismissed the left-handed dasher before tea. The flamboyant Padikkal slammed 57 off 71 balls (7 fours). In 44 red-ball encounters, Padikkal has racked up 2,872 runs at 41 (18 half-centuries).