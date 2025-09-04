Duleep Trophy Semifinal 2: Ruturaj Gaikwad powers WZONE versus CZONE

An incredible century from Ruturaj Gaikwad powered West Zone on Day 1 of the 2025 Duleep Trophy Semifinal 2 at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru. Gaikwad made a mark after West Zone, who elected to bat against Central Zone, were 10/2 three overs into the match. Tanush Kotian also scored an unbeaten half-century as WZONE finished at 363/6 (87 overs) at stumps.

Start Gaikwad rescues WZONE after poor start Electing to bat first, West Zone had a woeful start. Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) on the match's third ball. This was followed by Harvik Desai's (1) dismissal to Deepak Chahar in the fourth over. This exposed Gaikwad, who took WZONE past 90 along with Aarya Desai. With West Zone down to 92/3, a spirited Shreyas Iyer joined Gaikwad in the middle.

Second session Gaikwad's ton bolsters WZONE Gaikwad and Iyer propelled WZONE past 130 in the second session. However, Khaleel cut short Iyer's innings, knocking him over. In his first innings since the IPL 2025 final, Iyer departed for 25 off 28 balls (4 fours). However, Gaikwad held his end and raced to an incredible century off just 131 balls. He marched WZONE toward 200 along with Shams Mulani.