Duleep Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams his eighth First-Class ton
What's the story
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has raced to his eighth century in First-Class cricket. Gaikwad, playing for West Zone, reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 2025 Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru. Gaikwad added valuable stands with Aarya Desai and Shreyas Iyer after West Zone were down to 10/2. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Gaikwad slams rescuing ton
Electing to bat first, West Zone had a woeful start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the first over. This exposed Gaikwad to the middle, who soon lost Harvik Desai (1). The former, along with Desai, took WZONE past 90 thereafter. He was later joined by Shreyas Iyer. While the wickets continued to tumble, Gaikwad reached his century in the second session.
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Gaikwad completed his eighth century in First-Class cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. In 39 red-ball encounters, the Indian batter has raced past 2,700 runs at an average of over 41. Gaikwad, who is yet to make his Test debut, has represented Team India in six ODIs and 23 T20Is.