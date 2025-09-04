Indian wrist-spinner Amit Mishra announces retirement from professional cricket

﻿Amit Mishra , who emerged as a successful leg-spinner, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The decision comes after a remarkable career spanning over 25 years. In a heartfelt note on X, Mishra expressed gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, his colleagues, and family members. Have a look at his journey.

Statement 'Cricket has been my first love' Describing the sport as his first love, Mishra wrote, "Today, after 25 years, I announce my retirement from cricket — a game that has been my first love, my teacher, and my greatest source of joy." This journey has been filled with countless emotions — moments of pride, hardship, learning, and love. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, my coaches, support staff, colleagues, and most importantly, the fans."

Career highlights Mishra's impressive international record Mishra's international career spanned 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. His journey started in 2003 during an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh. He made his Test debut against Australia in 2008, taking a five-wicket haul on his debut. Overall, Mishra took 76 Test wickets at 35.72. He also scalped 64 ODI wickets at 23.60. He accounted for 16 wickets in 10 T20Is (ER: 6.31). Mishra's last ODI appearance came in 2016 against New Zealand, where he took a fifer (5/18).

Feats Mishra's notable feats In 2013, Mishra took 18 wickets in a five-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. He became the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in a bilateral ODI series, equaling Javagal Srinath's record. Mishra also participated in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 14.70 and an economy rate of 6.68. Notably, India were the runners-up in that edition.

Do you know? Sixth Indian with fifer on Test debut Mishra earned his maiden Test cap after Anil Kumble was ruled out of the 2008 Mohali Test against Australia due to an injury. As per ESPNcricinfo, the former became the sixth Indian to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

IPL records Over 170 wickets in IPL Mishra was part of the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) squad in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season (2008). Until 2024, he represented three more sides - Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants. In 162 IPL matches, he took 174 wickets, the sixth-most at present. The wrist-spinner averaged 23.82 with an economy rate of 7.37. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls and a fifer.