England's Ravi Bopara slams T20 century at 40, sets records

In a stunning display of skill and determination, 40-year-old Ravi Bopara scored a brilliant century in the 2025 T20 Blast quarter-final for Northamptonshire and Surrey on Wednesday. The match at The Oval was interrupted by rain, resulting in a shortened affair of 14 overs per side. Despite the change, Bopara's performance stood out as he led his team to victory with an impressive knock of 105* off just 46 balls.

Match details A game-changing knock from Bopara Surrey won the toss and opted to field first. The decision paid off initially as they dismissed opener Ricardo Vasconcelos on the very first ball of the match. However, Bopara's entry at No. 3 turned the tide for Northamptonshire, though David Willey (0) also departed early. He formed a crucial partnership with Tim Robinson and took charge himself after Robinson's dismissal in the fifth over. From 4/80, Bopara and Saif Zaib (17*) took Northamptonshire to 154/4.

Performance Third T20 century for Bopara Bopara's innings was a mix of caution and aggression. He reached his half-century in just 24 balls, shortly after Justin Broad's departure in the ninth over. He exploded to reach an unbeaten 105 off just 46 deliveries by the end of Northamptonshire's innings. His knock had 12 fours and 5 sixes. Bopara's third T20 century helped his team post a challenging total in 14 overs.

Milestone Fourth player to score a T20 hundred after turning 40 As per Wisden, Bopara (40 years and 122 days) became the fourth player to score a T20 hundred after turning 40. He joined the likes of Paul Collingwood (1), Graeme Hick (1), and Faf du Plessis (2). Notably, Bopara's last T20 century came in 2023 when he slammed an unbeaten 108 against Kent (T20 Blast).