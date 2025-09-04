ED summons Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app case
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the illegal 1xBet betting platform. Dhawan is understood to have been linked to the app through endorsements. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the ongoing investigation. The investigation is part of a wider crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters.
Wider implications
Other celebrities under ED's scanner
The ED is investigating several cases involving illegal betting apps, which are said to have duped many people and investors of crores or evaded a huge amount in taxes. Since last year, several Bollywood and South Indian film stars and cricketers have come under the scanner for allegedly promoting these illegal platforms. The list includes Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Harbhajan Singh, Urvashi Rautela among others. Last month, Suresh Raina was questioned in the 1xBet case.
Regulatory action
Government passes law banning real-money online gaming
In response to the ongoing issue of illegal online betting, the government recently passed a law banning real-money online gaming. "This legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth," according to the government. As a result, platforms that offer real-money games like Dream11, Games24x7, Winzo, GamesKraft, 99Games, KheloFantasy, and My11Circle were required to shut down their services in India.