His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Laundering Act

ED summons Shikhar Dhawan in illegal betting app case

By Chanshimla Varah 11:39 am Sep 04, 202511:39 am

What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the illegal 1xBet betting platform. Dhawan is understood to have been linked to the app through endorsements. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of the ongoing investigation. The investigation is part of a wider crackdown on illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters.