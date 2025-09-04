Asia Cup: 'Rinku Singh could be excluded,' says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted that Rinku Singh may not make it to India's Playing XI in the 2025 Asia Cup. Despite being included in the roster for the eight-nation tournament, Chopra believes that all-rounder Shivam Dube is ahead in the pecking order. Ahead of the tournament, Rinku expressed his desire to be recognized as an all-format player for India, not just a T20I specialist.

Squad strategy 'Rinku will be sitting out' In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "Rinku Singh, as a finisher, will be sitting out currently, and Shivam Dube will probably play at No. 7 if he gets a chance to play. Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma are there. Where is the place?" In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Rinku clarified that he doesn't consider himself a finisher but is open to batting at any position as per the team's requirements.

Team composition Team India for Asia Cup 2025 The Indian XI for the 2025 Asia Cup will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel

Information A look at India's top five India's top five are all but locked in - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), and Hardik Pandya. The lineup looks complete with the addition of Dube, Jitesh Sharma, and Axar Patel.