Why India's squad announcement for WI Tests could be delayed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to finalize the changes in the Men's Selection Committee, which could delay the announcement of India's squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies. The series, part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, will begin on October 2. However, due to these changes within BCCI, the finalization process may be pushed to late September.

Committee reshuffle Changes in selection committee As mentioned, the BCCI is planning to replace two selectors in its current committee, which could delay the squad announcement. Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee, will continue in his role. However, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, or Sridharan Sharath are likely to be replaced. The process of interviewing new selectors usually takes around two weeks.

Official statement Current committee may announce squad A BCCI official told InsideSport, "We still have a month to go and since this is a home series, it won't be an issue." "The ideal situation would be to onboard the new selectors before announcing the Test squad. But if the process takes time, the current committee will announce the squad in the second or third week."

Deadline Last date to apply for roles The last date to apply for the two vacant positions in the BCCI Senior Men's Selection Committee is September 10. The committee will pick Team India for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. To be eligible for this position, one must have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First-Class games or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches. The candidate should have retired at least five years ago and not served on any BCCI Cricket Committee for five years.