Djokovic extended his record against Fritz to 11-0 (Image Source: X/@DjokerNole)

By the numbers: Novak Djokovic is 11-0 against Taylor Fritz

By Rajdeep Saha 04:11 am Sep 04, 202504:11 am

What's the story

Novak Djokovic overcame Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open to reach his 53rd Grand Slam semi-final. Djokovic, who is looking to win a record-extending 25th major crown, dispatched last year's finalist 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. The 38-year-old, who has lifted the US Open title four times, extended his record against Fritz to 11-0. Here we decode the rivalry in stats.