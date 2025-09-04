By the numbers: Novak Djokovic is 11-0 against Taylor Fritz
What's the story
Novak Djokovic overcame Taylor Fritz at the 2025 US Open to reach his 53rd Grand Slam semi-final. Djokovic, who is looking to win a record-extending 25th major crown, dispatched last year's finalist 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. The 38-year-old, who has lifted the US Open title four times, extended his record against Fritz to 11-0. Here we decode the rivalry in stats.
Do you know?
Djokovic reaches 4th successive semis at Grand Slams this season
Djokovic is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the semis. Notably, Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four majors this season, marking the seventh time in his career that he has achieved this landmark. Djokovic is 397-54 at Grand Slams.
Do you know?
4th career meeting at Grand Slams between Djokovic and Fritz
This was the 4th meeting between the pair at Grand Slams. They met at the 2024 Australian Open quarters where Djokovic prevailed in four sets. They also met at the 2023 US Open quarters and the 2021 Australia Open Round of 32.
H2h
Djokovic's results against Fritz (1)
2025 US Open: Djokovic beat Fritz (quarters) 2024 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai: Djokovic beat Fritz (semis) 2024 Australian Open: Djokovic beat Fritz (quarters) 2023 US Open: Djokovic beat Fritz (quarters) 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati: Djokovic beat Fritz (quarters) 2022 ATP Finals: Djokovic beat Fritz (semis) 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Paris: Djokovic beat Fritz (quarters) 2021 ATP Masters 1000 Rome: Djokovic beat Fritz (R32)
Information
Djokovic's results against Fritz (2)
2021 Australian Open: Djokovic beat Fritz (R32), 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid: Djokovic beat Fritz (R32), 2019 ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo: Djokovic beat Fritz (R16).