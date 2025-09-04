US Open, Amanda Anisimova stuns Iga Swiatek in quarters: Stats

Women's singles tennis world number 2, Iga Swiatek , was stunned by Amanda Anisimova in the quarters of 2025 US Open . The match at Arthur Ashe Stadium saw 8th seed Anisimova take down the Pole 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semis. She will face the winner between Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova in the last 4. Here are further details.

Information Here are the match stats Anisimova doled out three aces compared to Swiatek's two. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed three with Anisimova committing two. Anisimova had a 71% win on the 1st serve and 56% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/9 break points.

Do you know? H2H: Anisimova takes revenge against Swiatek This was the pair's 2nd meeting on the WTA Tour. Anisimova and Swiatek had met in the final at Wimbledon 2025. Swiatek outclassed Anisimova 6-0, 6-0.

Numbers Anisimova is 43-22 at Grand Slams For the 3rd time in her career, Anisimova has reached the semis at Grand Slams. She was a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2019. Thereafter, she reached the final at Wimbledon 2025. Anisimova, who is 15-3 this season across Slam events, has raced to a win-loss record of 43-22 overall.