Decoding the most expensive Premier League signings

Liverpool broke the transfer record for the most expensive signing in Premier League history. After roping in Florian Wirtz for a massive £116m, including add-ons, the Reds ended their summer transfer window shopping on a high. They signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a fee worth £125m. The deal was completed on Transfer Deadline Day. Here decode the most expensive Premier League signings.

#1 Alexander Isak - Newcastle to Liverpool (£125m) Liverpool broke the British transfer record by signing Newcastle United striker Isak, as mentioned. Isak, who was of interest to Liverpool all summer, had to wait for his move after Liverpool had a bid of £110m plus add-ons rejected. Newcastle finally sanctioned an improved deal from the Reds after getting hold of two striking options late on in the transfer window.

#2 Florian Wirtz - Leverkusen to Liverpool (£116m) The 2025 summer transfer window also saw Liverpool spend £116m on Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. The deal was for £100m initial fee plus £16m in potential add-ons. If the add-ons get met, the deal will eclipse the previous British-record transfer fee of £115m that Chelsea paid to Brighton. German international Wirtz scored 57 goals in 197 appearances for Leverkusen.

#3 Moises Caicedo - Brighton to Chelsea (£115m) In August 2023, Chelsea roped in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a then British record fee of £115m. Brighton had earlier agreed to Liverpool's bid worth £111m but Caicedo only wanted to join Chelsea. The Blues made a late move to hijack the deal from their rivals. The deal was for an initial £100m, plus £15m in performance-related add-ons.

#4 Enzo Fernandez - Benfica to Chelsea (£106.8m) Chelsea signed Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a then British-record fee worth £106.8m in the January transfer window in 2023. The deal surpassed the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Fernandez has become an integral part of Chelsea. He has made 118 appearances, scoring 18 times in all competitions.