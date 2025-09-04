Duleep Trophy 2025: Devdutt Padikkal's quickfire half-century powers South Zone

Knock

Padikkal's valuable stand with Jagadeesan

Openers Jagadeesan and Tanmay Agarwal flattened the North Zone bowling attack after South Zone were invited to bat. They added a 103-run partnership before Nishant Sindhu dismissed Agarwal for 43 (99). Jagadeesan was joined by Padikkal thereafter, as the duo took South Zone past 230. While the former completed his ton, Anshul Kamboj dismissed Padikkal in the 60th over. The latter slammed 7 fours.