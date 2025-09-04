Duleep Trophy 2025: N Jagadeesan slams his 11th First-Class century

Openers Jagadeesan and Tanmay Agarwal flattened the North Zone bowling attack after South Zone were invited to bat. They added a 103-run partnership before Nishant Sindhu dismissed Agarwal for 43 (99). Jagadeesan was joined by Padikkal thereafter, as the duo took South Zone past 230 by tea. While Padikkal departed, Jagadeesan accelerated and raced to his century.

Stats

A look at his stats

As mentioned, Jagadeesan completed his 11th century in First-Class cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. With over 50 red-ball caps, the Tamil Nadu player has emerged as a prolific top-order batter. In 53 red-ball encounters, the 29-year-old has raced past 3,400 runs at an average of over 47. He has an impressive record in white-ball cricket as well.