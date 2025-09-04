Asia Cup: UAE announce 17-member squad led by Muhammad Waseem 

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup , starting September 9. While Muhammad Waseem will continue to lead the side, the cricket board has made two changes to the squad from the ongoing T20I tri-series. Pacer Matiullah Khan and left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh have been recalled to the side. Hosts UAE will take on India in their Asia Cup opener on September 10.

Player profiles A look at two inclusions Matiullah has featured in five T20Is and an ODI for the UAE so far. The 32-year-old right-arm seamer last play against Nigeria during the Pearl of Africa T20I Series in July. On the other hand, left-arm spinner Simranjeet has featured in 11 T20Is and five ODIs. He played for the UAE in the 2024 Gulf T20I Championship.

Waseem Muhammad Waseem in sublime form UAE captain Muhammad Waseem has been in sublime form in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series at home. He played a stellar knock against Afghanistan in Sharjah, scoring an explosive 67 runs off just 37 balls. The game saw him break India's Rohit Sharma's record for most sixes as a captain in T20Is. Waseem now also boasts the second-most T20I sixes.

Information UAE squad for Asia Cup UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicket-keeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, and Saghir Khan.